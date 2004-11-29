Monday, November 29, 2004

Vote Result Irregularities in Oklahoma

Posted on the Cannonfire blog:

[One reader] draws our attention to the tallies mentioned the Tulsa World, then to the "more final" figures published by CNN:

Just look at the very first county in the Tulsa World link to see an example of the problem; Kerry had 3704 votes in Adair with 70% of the vote counted (according to the local paper), but only 2560 votes after they were all counted (according to CNN link).

posted by angelbeck at 3:27 PM

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home