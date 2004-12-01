Jesse Jackson: "We can live with winning and losing. We cannot live with fraud and stealing"
Yet another major news outlet has coverage of the story today. This one includes some eloquence from Jackson.
One month after election, battle for Ohio continues
By John McCarthy | Associated Press (printed in the San Franscisco Examiner
Tuesday, November 30, 2004
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Nearly a month after John Kerry conceded Ohio to President Bush, complaints and challenges about the balloting are mounting as activists including the Rev. Jesse Jackson demand closer scrutiny to ensure the votes are being counted on the up-and-up.
Jackson held rallies in Ohio over the weekend to draw attention to the vote, and another critic plans to ask the state Supreme Court this week to decide the validity of the election.
There have been demands for a recount and complaints about uncounted punch-card votes, disqualified provisional ballots and a ballot-machine error that gave hundreds of extra votes to Bush.
Jackson said too many questions have been raised to let the vote stand without further examination. "We can live with winning and losing. We cannot live with fraud and stealing," he said.
