Ohioans Protest its Electoral College's Intention to Cast its Vote before Recount is Complete
Associated Press, seen at Raw Story
Dissidents protest Monday's Electoral College vote in key swing state Ohio
Sunday December 12, 2004
By JOHN McCARTHY
Associated Press Writer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) As it has done for 200 years, Ohio's delegation to the Electoral College is to meet Monday to cast ballots for president and vice president but this time, there are demands that the electors wait until after a recount.
The Electoral College's vote in the Ohio Senate chamber is expected to be accompanied by demonstrations outside the Capitol sponsored by groups who don't accept that President Bush won the key swing state by 119,000 votes, guaranteeing his victory over Democrat John Kerry.
A demonstration was held Sunday as about 100 people gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse to protest the delegation's vote.
Led by a coalition representing the Green and Libertarian parties, the dissidents are paying for recounts in each of Ohio's 88 counties that will begin this week. The recount is not expected to be complete until next week.
``John Kerry conceded so early in the process that it's maddening,'' said Kat L'Estrange of We Do Not Concede, an activist group born after the election that believes Kerry was the real winner in Ohio and nationally.
