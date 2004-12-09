Thursday, December 09, 2004

Raw Election 2004 Exit Poll Data Will Not be Released

Cannonfire reports:

Warren Mitofsky, who ran the exit polls that arched many a skeptical eyebrow, will not appear at the House Judiciary Committee hearing. Worse, he will not make his raw data available. His claim: Said data is "proprietary information."

