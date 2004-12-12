Zogby Poll: 42.5% said Concerns about Voting Irregularties were Valid
From Cannonfire
A Zogby poll recently addressed the question of whether "problems" with vote counting affected the outcome. 42.5% replied that these concerns were either "very valid" or "somewhat valid." That's a high number, considering the dismissive coverage in the mainstream media, and even in the progressive news organs. Let's keep up the fight!
