House Judiciary Democrats Issue Report on Ohio Election Irregularities
Reports Raw Story:
The House Judiciary Democrats investigating election irregularities in Ohio have issued their final report, titled, "Preserving Democracy: What went wrong in Ohio." RAW STORY has released the entire report in PDF format because it is too long to break out onto individual pages.
“We have found numerous, serious election irregularities in the Ohio presidential election, which resulted in a significant disenfranchisement of voters," Conyers' staff writes in their executive summary. "Cumulatively, these irregularities, which affected hundreds of thousands of votes and voters in Ohio, raise grave doubts regarding whether it can be said the Ohio electors selected on December 13, 2004, were chosen in a manner that conforms to Ohio law, let alone federal requirements and constitutional standards.”
Full Report linked at Raw Story:
Full Report linked at Raw Story:
