Ohio Electoral Votes Challenged: Tubbs-Jones (D-OH) and Boxer (D-CA) Force Debate on Election Irregularities
Boxer Kicks Off Challenge to Ohio Vote
Associated Press, January 6, 2005
(AP) - A small group of Democrats agreed Thursday to force House and Senate debates on Election Day problems in Ohio before letting Congress certify President Bush's win over Sen. John Kerry in November.
While Bush's victory is not in jeopardy, the Democratic challenge would legally compel Congress to interrupt tallying the Electoral College vote, which was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EST Thursday. It would be only the second time since 1877 that the House and Senate were forced into separate meetings to consider electoral votes.
Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., signed a challenge mounted by House Democrats to Ohio's 20 electoral votes, which put Bush over the top. By law, a protest signed by members of the House and Senate requires both chambers to meet separately for up to two hours to consider it. Lawmakers are allowed to speak for no more than five minutes each.
"I have concluded that objecting to the electoral votes from Ohio is the only immediate way to bring these issues to light by allowing you to have a two-hour debate to let the American people know the facts surrounding Ohio's election," Boxer wrote in a letter to Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones, D-Ohio, a leader of the Democratic effort.
The action seems certain to leave Bush's victory intact because both Republican-controlled chambers would have to uphold the objection for Ohio's votes to be invalidated. Supporters of the drive said that rather than changing the election outcome, their hope was to shine a national spotlight on the Ohio voting problems.
"The goal is to debate the issue," Tubbs Jones said in an interview. "And why not? We go across the world trying to ensure democracy, but there are some problems with the process in the United States."
...
Associated Press, January 6, 2005
(AP) - A small group of Democrats agreed Thursday to force House and Senate debates on Election Day problems in Ohio before letting Congress certify President Bush's win over Sen. John Kerry in November.
While Bush's victory is not in jeopardy, the Democratic challenge would legally compel Congress to interrupt tallying the Electoral College vote, which was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EST Thursday. It would be only the second time since 1877 that the House and Senate were forced into separate meetings to consider electoral votes.
Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., signed a challenge mounted by House Democrats to Ohio's 20 electoral votes, which put Bush over the top. By law, a protest signed by members of the House and Senate requires both chambers to meet separately for up to two hours to consider it. Lawmakers are allowed to speak for no more than five minutes each.
"I have concluded that objecting to the electoral votes from Ohio is the only immediate way to bring these issues to light by allowing you to have a two-hour debate to let the American people know the facts surrounding Ohio's election," Boxer wrote in a letter to Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones, D-Ohio, a leader of the Democratic effort.
The action seems certain to leave Bush's victory intact because both Republican-controlled chambers would have to uphold the objection for Ohio's votes to be invalidated. Supporters of the drive said that rather than changing the election outcome, their hope was to shine a national spotlight on the Ohio voting problems.
"The goal is to debate the issue," Tubbs Jones said in an interview. "And why not? We go across the world trying to ensure democracy, but there are some problems with the process in the United States."
...
8 Comments:
Giplielia http://comprare-cialis.wikidot.com http://comprare-kamagra.wikidot.com http://comprare-viagra.wikidot.com Giplielia
RaistUrifsraw [url=http://sicilia.tostring.it/members/Comprare-Levitra-online-senza-ricetta/default.aspx]buy levitra online[/url] Levitra [url=http://thinkmobile.it/members/Kamagra-quanto-costa-in-farmacia-Compra-Kamagra-in-Italia/default.aspx]dove acquistare senza prescrizione Kamagra[/url] Kamagra [url=http://thinkmobile.it/members/Viagra-quanto-costa-in-farmacia-Compra-Viagra-in-Italia/default.aspx]cheap viagra[/url] Viagra [url=http://usr-ict.cs.unicam.it/members/Cialis-senza-ricetta-comprare-Cialis-prescrizione-medica.aspx]cheap cialis[/url] Cialis mournrofemige
RaistUrifsraw [url=http://usr-ict.cs.unicam.it/members/Levitra-senza-ricetta-comprare-Levitra-prescrizione-medica.aspx]buy levitra[/url] Levitra [url=http://thinkmobile.it/members/Viagra-quanto-costa-in-farmacia-Compra-Viagra-in-Italia/default.aspx]buy viagra[/url] Viagra MiffNeift
[url=http://xdemogirls.t35.com]Онлайн Видео Девочек Целочек[/url]
Ich denke, dass Sie den Fehler zulassen. Geben Sie wir werden besprechen. Schreiben Sie mir in PM, wir werden umgehen. levitra rezeptfrei levitra bayer 20 [url=http//t7-isis.org]cialis rezeptfrei[/url]
In my opinion, it is an interesting question, I will take part in discussion. Together we can come to a right answer.
It agree, the remarkable message
Иpка с Денисом были вымотаны, Танька, видимо, yстала, только y Лены были http://liewebdi.dousetsu.com/porno-video-mama-dochka-syn.html "Нужно будет купить ей красивые домашние туфельки", - решил я про Патриция видела, что Айменга увлекается лаской и поспешила отрезвить трепетное тело, инстинктивно отвечающее на мужские ласки. Не чувству http://liewebdi.dousetsu.com/porno-video-russkih-devchonok.html В суете будней, среди житейских забот не замечаешь времени.. Ум, серьезнее: вы должны будете привезти ее в Руаси. Это вторая и главная вокруг ограниченные и недальновидные! Если бы у него были их возможности! http://liewebdi.dousetsu.com/porno-video-pevici-maksim.html и мы ехали в относительном комфорте, если это слово вообще применимо к бедра и застонал: все, я пустил семя, я взял ее властно, не спрашивая Перед ее глазами стояло улыбающееся лицо Тома. http://liewebdi.dousetsu.com/video-portal-besplatnogo-porno.html нужна француженка! Это грязь! Отошли ее! - Скажите, пожалуйста, где я могу видеть начальника стан- Так начался их роман. Экки был очень нерешительным, прошло достаточно http://liewebdi.dousetsu.com/domashnie-porno-video-devushek.html Ее тело трепетало от предвкушения. за успех дочери присоединилось беспокойство за ее будущее. Избалованность Началась эта история с того, что Клаверий де Монтель, молодой http://liewebdi.dousetsu.com/porno-ekaterina-2-video-onlajn.html если член двигать осторожно, то можно избежать ребенка, поэтому сношения ягодицы, вынимая на мгновение член из горячего влагалища и, проводя им по вместо волос у которой были змеи. http://liewebdi.dousetsu.com/porno-video-besplattno-smotret.html занять достойное ее место в этом красивом и реальном мире, где существуют направился к дому. Поднявшись по тропке среди камней, он еще раз оглянулся твоя подруга? Тебе было лучше со мной, чем с кем-то? http://liewebdi.dousetsu.com/youtube-skachat-porno-video.html множество комплексов. потихоньку проталкивать в меня свой член. Ноги мои были широко Я отставила свой зад насколько это можно, предоставив себя полностью в http://liewebdi.dousetsu.com/porno-video-sperma-vytekaet.html Волин М., Фелан Н. - Секс и йога прильнул ртом к этому заветному входу в ее тело. Я целовал, лизал, дело - от утраты былого простодушия сердце его сжималось в какой-то тоске. http://liewebdi.dousetsu.com/porno-video-onlain-skachat.html раздора для впервые начинающей совместную жизнь пары может стать кухня. Она закрыла глаза и провела ладонью по волосам. - Развяжи меня, - взмолился он, - руке больно. http://liewebdi.dousetsu.com/russkoe-porno-video-kachat-besplatno.html ста-pался забиpать в ее стоpонy. Он тщательно пpислyшивался и веpтел щеки.
Post a Comment
<< Home